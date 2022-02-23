Jeffrey Holberg
Sept. 5, 1947 – Dec. 27, 2021
“An Austin Angler goes ahead to scout for the rest of us.” -Larry Sunderland
Jeffrey Byron Holberg, 74, of Bastrop, Texas, passed away December 27, 2021. Jeff dedicated his career to the improvement of communities. He retired from Public Administration after serving in Port Arthur, Dilly, Paris, Diboll, Belton, and Bastrop. After his retirement, he turned his attention and efforts towards the production of sawdust and slapping the water. He was known to many as “Big Guy”, an appropriate moniker for a man who constantly gave of himself.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bernyce and Byron Holberg, of Port Arthur, Texas.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathryn Holberg; two children, Clay Holberg and his wife, Laura LeBlanc, Jennifer Flood and her husband, Steven; one grandchild, Lilia Flood; his sister, Toni Noble and her husband, Noel and their daughter, Lisa, and many extended family members and friends.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate his life at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 451 FM 969, Bastrop, TX 78602. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Nature Conservancy in loving memory of Jeffrey Byron Holberg.
