BELTON — Services for Jaynie Kathryn Youngblood, 78, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Billy Johnson officiating.
Services will be live streamed at dossmanfh.com.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
She was born Dec. 6, 1942, in Belton to Raymond Elisha and Mary Kathleen Wilhite Rhoades. She graduated from Salado High School in 1961. She married Leslie Ray Youngblood on Feb. 24, 1962. She worked at Main Food and Sporting Goods for for more than 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1971.
Survivors include two daughters, Tawnya Harris and Shawna Kay Youngblood, both of Belton; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.