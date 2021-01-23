BELTON — Services for Anaiz Salazar, 37, of Killeen were Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Ms. Salazar died Jan. 15 at a local hospital.
She was born April 25, 1983, in Midland to Sara Billing and Antonio Chavez. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include a son, Gustavo Aguero of San Antonio; three daughters, Samantha Aguero, Quetzali Chavez and Alaniz Salazar, all of Killeen; two sisters, Brisia Billings and Cynthia Chavez, both of Killeen; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to cover expenses.