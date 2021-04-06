Kevin Levi Shepard
Kevin Levi Shepard, 50, of Elgin joined his Savior in Heaven, on the morning of Good Friday, April 2, 2021. Kevin was born the son of Jerrold Sidney Shepard and Margaret Mikulas Shepard, on March 9, 1971, in Houston, Texas. Shortly after, the family moved to Elgin in 1974, where Kevin attended school and graduated with the Class of ‘89. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy in October, where he served honorably as a Ship’s Engineer on the U.S.S. Germantown. After his service in the Navy, enrolled at Austin Community College, earning an Associate Degree in Automotive Technology and then began a career as an Certified Mechanic.
Kevin had a soft heart when it can to animals, he especially loved dogs, and wanted to keep every stray or homeless dog that came his way.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Jerrold S. Shepard and uncle, Adrian Gayle Shepard.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Margaret Shepard of Pflugerville; his brother, Bradley Shepard and wife Tamie of Elgin; his nephew, Cody Shepard; great nephew, Carson Shepard of Killeen; two nieces, Courtney Shepard and Kasey Shepard of Elgin; his three aunts, Barbara Shepard Flippo of Wichita Falls, Kathy Cromwell Shepard of Killeen, and Elaine Hamm and husband Denny of Plano; his uncle, Lionel (Lee) Mikulas of Frisco; and step mother, Kathy Lokey Shepard of Hallettsville; and numerous cousins, extended family, and dear friends.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Kevin’s Memory, to the Bastrop Animal Shelter or any local Animal Shelter in your area.
Family and Friends will gather at a later date, for a Memorial Service, to Celebrate Kevin’s Life. Arrangements and care are entrusted to:
