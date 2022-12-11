Lucy Halfmann
Lucy Halfmann, 92, of Burlington left this world peacefully on the afternoon of December 6, 2022 surrounded by her sons and family. She was born November 19, 1930, to Frank and Julia (Frei) Buckholt in Westphalia, Texas. Lucy attended school in Westphalia and Lott and married her only love, Eugene Halfmann, on November 24, 1953 in a double-ring ceremony with her twin sister Louise and George Lange. Eugene and Lucy lived in the Norton area for 3 years before they moved to Burlington where they farmed and ranched. She was a devoted member of the Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Burlington and the Saint Michael’s Ladies Altar Society.
In her earlier years Lucy spent long hours working in the fields along side her husband and sons, and enjoyed quilting and visiting with her friends and sisters. She was a devout Catholic and believed in the power of prayer, especially the rosary which she prayed daily. Lucy enjoyed spending time with her family, whom she loved very much, and always looked forward to visiting with loved ones.
Lucy is survived by her daughter-in-lawCathy Halfmann, and sons Jimmy Halfmann and wife Kay, Roy Halfmann and wife Wendy, and Michael Halfmann and wife Vicki. Lucy was a wonderful Grandma to 7 grandchildren (Ryan, Kyle, Eric, Matthew, Wyatt, Cassidy and Corey) and 9 great-grandchildren (Easton, Luke, Emma, Mason, Hank, Hudson, Oliver, Adam, and Caleb) with another great granddaughter, Lucy Donna, due in January. She is also survived by her beloved older brother Alois Buckholt and wife Lou, and numerous nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her constant companions, her dog, Dixie, and her cat Lilly.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, her son Kenneth, and her siblings: Walter Buckholt, Odelia Frei, Flora Herzog, Juliana Olbrich and her identical twin Louise Lange, with whom she shared a profound special bond. Also preceding her in death are nieces Connie (Buckholt) Smiser and Janice (Frei) Barkemeyer, Barbara (Lange) Longmore, and nephew Don Ray Kvapil.
Funeral services for Lucy will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Burlington, Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Burial will follow the Mass at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Michael’s Catholic Church.
Paid Obituary