Services for Geneva Joyce Rhoades Waddell, 93, of Belton, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
Mrs. Waddell died Wednesday, Jan. 11, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born Aug. 3, 1929, to Louis and AltaWhitis Rhoades in Killeen. She worked as a cook at Crestview Nursing home in Belton. She married Luther Waddell on Aug. 23, 1947 in Killeen. She was a member of the Church of Christ and the Central Texas Coon Hunters Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband, and two sons, Jimmie Waddell, and Floyd Waddell.
Survivors include her brother, DL Rhoades; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memoriasl may be made to a charity of your choice.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.