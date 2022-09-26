HARKER HEIGHTS — Services for Jose “Uncle Joe” Guadalupe Ruiz, 92, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ruiz died Tuesday, Sept. 20, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 21, 1930, in Waco to Adolfo Ruiz and Teresa Saldana. He joined the Army on Dec. 30, 1948. He was a cook, and attained the rank of sergeant. He married Winnie Miller, and she preceded him in death.
Survivors include several stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Heritage Funeral Home of Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.