Barbara Weiss Probe
On the evening of September 8, 2022. Barbara Ann Weiss Probe, beloved wife, physician, matriarch, sister, and friend drew her last breath and peacefully passed, at her home in Temple, Texas. She was 62 years old.
Barbara was the first born to Dr. Kurt and Jane Weiss. With five siblings following in rapid succession, Barbara developed a giving mindset early on as a babysitter, teacher and “perfect child” role model. There is no doubt that the depth of the love and family bonds formed during these early years in Southeast Texas prepared her for who she would become.
Being early with everything she did, Barbara began the courtship with her future husband, Bob Probe while sitting across the aisle in 7th grade Algebra class. While no one knew it at the time, this “young love” would mature exponentially over the next fourteen years, culminating in their marriage in 1986. What a love story that turned out to be!
Over these same fourteen years, Barbara graduated Valedictorian of her high school class while simultaneously walking away with her high school’s “most beautiful” honors. She would also fit in a biology degree from Baylor University and graduate Medical School from Texas A&M.
With a broad set of talents that would have allowed her to excel in any branch of medicine, she became an internist driven by the joy she derived from forming deep lifelong relationships with her patients. She became a perennial recipient of “Texas Monthly’s” “Best Physician” listing partly through her intellect, perseverance, and intuition but also through her power over people. Many a patient would comment on “how tough” Barbara was on them to getting their weight off and cholesterol down but each one of them knew that this “tough love” came from the Barbara’s heart and ultimately led to their enjoyment of healthier and happier lives. Quotes like these were repeatedly heard from every corner of her practice: “Dr. Weiss, you are my very favorite Doctor. No doctor has ever cared for me Like you did.”
The four children who survive her were also the beneficiaries of Barbara’s tenacity. Her three sons; Austin, Travis and Kurt would each attest that none would have become Eagle Scouts without the relentless gentle push to complete that last service project while Tori has her mother to thank for her strong sense of independence.
Barbara’s deep drive to make things better didn’t stop at the walls of home and office. The Temple Symphony enjoys a substantial endowed fund largely because Barbara’s relentless push and persuasion applied during her many years of Board Service. Similar stories of community advancement could be told by the First United Methodist Church, Heart Association, Crested Butte Conservation Corp, Temple Youth Club, Temple Children’s Museum and Baylor Scott & White Health.
Barbara appreciated beauty in all aspects of her life. The bougainvillea on the back porch bloomed like none other and her home was filled with the exquisite works of antique furniture, vintage glass, and fashion. Perhaps the finest of her “picks” was a property in Crested Butte Colorado that she deeply enjoyed sharing with friends and family.
In September of 2018, Barbara’s life was interrupted by the surprise diagnosis of glioblastoma. Despite full awareness of the gravity of this cancer, her zest for life grew even stronger. She bravely went through multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation so that she could extend the time with those she loved. Undeterred by illness, she continued being an inspirational role model for all of us. A friend quotes “…You most certainly have touched so many people worldwide with your knowledge, skills, compassion, generosity, courage, and love. You have taught us much. May God comfort you…” Barbara did draw strength from her faith and is once again, enjoying being in his presence.
Barbara was never interested in a personal legacy but tremendously committed to improving the lives of those around her. These words of John Wesley resonated loudly with her,
“Do all the good you can,…
To all the people you can,
As long as ever you can.”
Her energy and influence have left behind a thriving Central Texas community, a crowd of healthy and grateful patients, a generation of children benefitted by her selfless giving and a multitude of adoring friends, and family.
Barbara is survived by her parents, Kurt and Jane Weiss; her five siblings Carmen Heath, David (Cathy) Weiss, Ruth (Robert) Francis, Katherine (Bruce) Winson, and John (Lori) Weiss; her four children Austin (Shannon) Probe, Travis Probe, Kurt Probe and Tori (Amanda) as well as two granddaughters; Mackenzie and Onora who were her pride and joy.
In lieu of flowers, Donations in Barbara’s honor may be made to any of the charitable organizations listed above.
A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at First United Methodist Church of Temple, 102 N. 2nd St., Temple, Texas 76501
