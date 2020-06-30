CAMERON — Services for Wesley Allen Vessell, 53, of Huntsville will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Vessell died Friday, June 26, at a Huntsville hospital.
He was born Aug. 21, 1966, in Waco to Leon Louis and Linda Lou Smith Vessell. He married Martha Baum. He worked as a drilling engineer in the oil industry.
Survivors include his wife of Huntsville; three sons, Zachary Vessell and Mathew Baum, both of Huntsville, and Curtis Baum of Midland; two daughters, Sarah Jo Rosenwald of Fallbrook, Calif., and Acacia Baum of Bryan; two brothers, Garry Vessell of Rhome and Leon Dale Vessell of Navasota; a sister, Lisa Darlene Cullen of Fort Worth; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.