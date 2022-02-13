Thomas “Tom” Bruce Dunlap, age 66, of Temple, Texas, passed from this life during the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 2, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on January 7, 1956 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, to parents Robert Bruce Dunlap and Helga Bendikowski.
Tom was born and lived in Pennsylvania until moving to Temple in 2004. He graduated from Girard High School and went to college at Edinboro University, both in Pennsylvania. Shortly after high school, Tom joined the Naval Reserves where he proudly served his country. In 1979, he married the love of his life Mary Anne Goodreau at Girard Presbyterian Church. Throughout their 42 years of marriage they raised a son and daughter and spent many afternoons at the beach. Tom worked in the biomedical field for over 25 years before retiring in 2017. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and spending time in his garage tinkering with various projects. Tom was always lending a helping hand, was known for his sense of humor, and will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helga.
Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Mary Anne Dunlap of Temple, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Sandra of Belton, TX; daughter, Nicole of Oakland, CA; brother, Robert of Fairview, PA; and niece, Alison McLaughlin of Pittsburgh, PA.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home (14 W. Barton Ave. Temple, TX 76501) from 6-8 p.m.
