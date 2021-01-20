Services for Martha Clara Hejl Dubcak, 98, of Red Ranger will be 10 a.m. today in Ocker Brether Cemetery in Zabcikville.
Mrs. Dubcak died Sunday, Jan. 17, at a local hospital.
She was born Nov. 18, 1922, in Seaton to Joe W. and Frances Ondrasek Hejl. She married Joe Jerry Dubcak on May 19, 1945, in Temple. She was a homemaker and worked at the day care at First Baptist Church in Temple. She was a member of Ocker Brethren Church in Zabcikville, where she taught Sunday school for many years and was a member of the Ocker Brethren Christian Sisters.
Survivors include a son, Glenn Dubcak of Georgetown; three daughters, Nancy Posvar of Meeks, and Judy Jeske and Sandra Dubcak, both of Red Ranger; a brother, Ed Hejl of El Paso; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ocker Brethren Church, or to the Rogers Volunteer Fire Department.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.