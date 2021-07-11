On Saturday, July 3rd, 2021, Alice Sottosanti passed away at home.
She was born on April 30, 1948, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Joseph and Alice Antal who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death, in 2010, her loving husband, of 44 years, Vincent Sottosanti.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
She was a longtime member of Wildflower and Mill Creek golf clubs and she loved spending time with family, traveling and golfing.
She is survived by her loving daughter Nadene Sottosanti and wife Rose Sottosanti, her loving son Vincent Sottosanti and wife Lisa Sottosanti, two loving grandchildren, Vincent and Alexandra Sottosanti, her sister Kathy Gallo and family of Florida, brother Joe Antal and family of New Jersey, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Humane society or charity of your choosing.