Alfred Joseph Contrucci, Sr.
Alfred Joseph Contrucci, Sr., 83, of Temple, TX, passed away on January 14th, 2021. Alfred was born September 10th, 1937, in Bagni di Lucca, Italy, to Renato and Paula (Citti) Contrucci. Alfred came to the United States in 1947 and proudly served in the 56th Battalion of the US Army from 1956-1960. Alfred met the love of his life, Patricia (Syvarth) Contrucci, in West New York, NJ, in 1958; the two celebrated 60 years of marriage on October 31st, 2020.
Alfred is predeceased by his grandson Joseph Contrucci. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia, his two children, Marianne Barrett, and her husband, Chris, of Temple, TX, and Alfred Contrucci, Jr., and his wife, Michele, of Brick, NJ. He is also survived by many grandchildren, Desiree Nilan, Jessica Radford, Lucas Guyt, Raymond Contrucci, Noah Guyt, James Frye, Jonathan Contrucci, and Christopher Barrett, Jr., and four great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother Paul Contrucci, and his wife Lynda, of Temple, TX, his nephew John Guerrini of Belton, TX, and his church family at First Lutheran Church of Temple.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 21st from 6-8pm at the Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, TX. The funeral will be held on Friday, January 22nd, at 9:00am at the Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. The burial will be held on Friday, January 22nd at 11:00am at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church of Temple - Little Angels program.
