Billy Gale Beck, age 69, passed away at his home in Moffat on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Billy was born in Temple on December 6, 1951 the son of Alvin F. Beck, Sr. and Leona A. Beck. He loved riding motorcycles, working on cars, fishing, camping and playing the guitar, but most of all Billy loved his family. His best cover on the guitar was by far “Gimme Three Steps” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. He was most at peace on the lake where he was the self-proclaimed “King of the Point”.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin F. Beck, Sr. and Leona A. Beck, his paternal grandparents, Francis M. and Nancy E. Beck, and his maternal grandparents, William Loddie Dixon and Alma Dixon.
Billy is survived by his wife, Susan Beck, his brother Al Beck, Jr (Jacquelyn), his sister, Doris See, his children, Hannah (Carlus), Rachel, Tommy Lee, Daniel, Cecilia, Stephen, and his grandchildren, Sebastian, Jamera, Preston, Ezra, and Elena. Billy is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and his many friends that he considered family.
Memorials may be made to the Moffat Volunteer Fire Department, 5660 Lakeaire Blvd., Temple, Tx 76502.
A memorial service is being planned at a later date at the point in Moffat.
Paid Obituary