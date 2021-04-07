Services for Thomas “Tommy” G. Stone, 87, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Immanuel Baptist Church of Temple.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Stone died Friday, April 2.
He was born May 16, 1933, near Marlin to Bertha and Ocie Stone. He attended school in Marlin. He served in the National Guard. He attended Wharton Junior College and Sam Houston State Teachers College. He received a master’s degree from Hardin Simmons University and the U.S. Army War College. He married Claudette Miller in 1956. He was a teacher and coach in Roscoe, Abilene and Lubbock. He was the athletic director at Lubbock High School. He owned a driving school and safety consultancy company. He served on the Temple City Council. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Temple.
Survivors include a son, Keith Stone; two daughters, Janet Williams and Kelly Thompson; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.