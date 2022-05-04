Marsha Diann Pennington
April 23, 1954 – April 29, 2022
Marsha Diann Pennington, 68, of Lorena, passed away on April 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Services will be on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Lorena United Methodist Church in Lorena, with Pastor Danny Niedecken officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Lorena Cemetery.
Marsha was born on April 23, 1954 in Belton, Texas to Billy and Margie Pigg. She grew up in Lorena, Texas and was a standout basketball player and band member in school. She graduated from Lorena High School in 1972. She married Lee Pennington in 1972. Marsha attended McLennan Community College and was certified as a Registered Nurse in 1977. She was a nurse for 37 years, mostly with Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
Marsha was a member of Lorena United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women’s Club, Lorena Garden Club, Community Action League of Lorena, and Order of the Eastern Star #1124. She spent countless hours with her friends and family in these and other activities. She loved to travel with her husband, Lee. Marsha was also an avid gardener, a trait that she learned from her beloved Mother. She was always devoted to her family and friends, especially her grandsons.
Marsha was preceded in death by her mother, Margie Pigg; and her sister-in-law, Kay (Green) Pigg.
Marsha is survived by her father, Billy Pigg, of Lorena; her husband Lee Pennington, of Lorena; her brothers Steve Pigg of Woodway, and Gary Pigg and wife Lisa of Woodway; her son Buddy Pennington and wife Ginger of Lorena; and her grandsons Collin Pennington of Waco, and Elliot Pennington of Waco.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Lorena Food Pantry.
Paid Obituary