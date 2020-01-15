Marcus Scott Green, 36, of Temple died Tuesday Jan 15, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marcus Scott Green, 36, of Temple died Tuesday, Jan. 14, at a Temple hospital. Services are pending the Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save