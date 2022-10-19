Golda Marie Madison Brock
Golda Marie Madison Brock, 84, of Salado, passed away Monday, October 17th in Temple, following a brief illness. The family will be welcoming guests for visitation at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, October 21st. The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Salado Cemetery with Reverend Andy Davis officiating.
Golda was born on March 19th, 1938, in Santa Ana, Texas, to Agnes and Johnie Madison, Sr. She attended school in Salado and graduated from Salado High School in 1956. It is there that she met the love of her life, James Winston Brock. They were married at her parents’ home in Salado on January 19th , 1957 and would spend the next 65 years together. Golda and Jim started their life together in Waco but soon moved to Austin to pursue careers. Her training and education led her to a position with the Texas Department of Public Safety where she held various positions but would spend much of her time with the Department of Emergency Management, from which she would retire in 1997.
After retirement, Jim and Golda returned to Salado and lived there until this year. Golda thrived in retirement and was active in many groups, but especially First Baptist Belton and the Chisholm Trail and Good Sam camping groups. Golda and Jim especially enjoyed the many camping trips they made and the fellowship with their many friends. Golda was a devout Christian throughout her life and taught Sunday School and sang in the choir at First Baptist Belton for many years. She and Jim also helped with bereavement luncheons for many years.
Golda is preceded in death by daughter Tammie Diann, and her beloved husband Jim, who recently passed away on July 2nd.
She is survived by her sons Rodney, of Austin, and Robert and his wife Marta, of San Angelo. Sisters Donette Street of Rockport, Juanita Krupica of Birmingham, Alabama, and brothers Johnie Madison, Jr. of Lubbock, James Madison of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Mark Madison of Burnet, grandson Patrick Brock and wife Hillary of Pflugerville, granddaughter Natalie Brock of Pflugerville, Kelley Avants and husband Shay of Westbrook, Wade Smith of San Angelo, Molly Hall and husband Reid of Lubbock and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorials in memory of Golda may be made to First Baptist Belton Children and Youth Divisions
Paid Obituary