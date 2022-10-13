BARTLETT — Services for William Arthur Mason, 92, of Barlett, will be 11 a.m., Friday, at Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett.
Burial will be in Bartlett City Cemetery in Bartlett.
Mr. Mason died Saturday, Oct. 8.
He was born Aug. 6, 1930 to Narrie A. and Pearl Ponder Mason in Bartlett. He graduated from Bartlett High School and the University of Texas at Austin. He joined the State of Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission as an inspector, then supervisor and finally an assistant chief for enforcement for the state agency. He married Sandra Rogers Mason May 10, 1956. He became a manager of a poultry farm and cattle ranch near Georgetown. He was recruited to the Texas Department of Agriculture and retired from state government in 1992. He served on the Bartlett City Council for 14 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Jim (Jed) Mason, and Scott Mason; a daughter, Teresa Blue (Bo); two granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; and a nephew.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., today at the funeral home.