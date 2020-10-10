BELTON — Services for Sammy Clayton Blankenstein, 66, of Temple will be 6-7 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Blankenstein died Wednesday, Oct. 7.
He was born Oct. 22, 1953, in Temple to Harold and Janet Blankenstein. He graduated from Belton High School in 1971. He worked for Blankenstein Plastering Co. and Baylor Scott & White.
Survivors include his wife, Kimberly Blankenstein; two daughters, Brooke Esparza of Temple and Alison Russ of Asheville, N.C.; a son, Clayton Blankenstein of Temple; a sister, Kay Haynes of Temple; and a grandchild.