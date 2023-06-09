Services for Evelyn Marjorie Newsome, 94, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
A lunch will be served at Trinity Church in Temple after the graveside service.
Mrs. Newsome died Wednesday, June 7.
She was born June 22, 1928, in Gainesville to William Edward and Lovis Mullins Spruce. She married Bert Harrell Newsome on June 14, 1949, in Dallas, and he preceded her in death on April 14, 2002.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Elbert Newsome; and a grandchild.
Survivors include six children, Theresa Syndram, Nita Crawford and Pat Newsome, all of Temple; Bert Newsome of Bryan, Evelyn Anderson of Yarrelton and David Newsome of Little River-Academy; 25 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.