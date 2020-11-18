Services for Peggy Jacquline McClung, 81, of Temple will be 6 p.m. Friday at Heights Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Billy Koinm officiating.
She died Oct. 31 in Houston.
She was born June 14, 1939, in Temple to Alma and Lola Woodward. She graduated from Temple High School in 1957. She worked for the IRS. She was a member of Heights Baptist Church and the Golden Heights Choir.
Survivors include a daughter, Julie McClung Neymeyer; a son, Tommy Don McClung; two sisters, Sarah Beth James and Helen Sanderford; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heights Baptist Church, 1220 S. 49th St., Temple, TX 76504.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.