Larry Joe Ivery passed away December 8, 2021.
Viewing - 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. December 29, 2021
Funeral Service - 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. December 30, 2021 (Branford Dawson Funeral Home Inc.)
Burial Services - 1:00 p.m. December 30, 2021 (Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery 11463 TX-195, Killeen, TX 76542).
Larry Joe Ivery, 74, of Temple, Texas, was born November 16, 1947, in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Shortly after graduating from George Washington high school in Los Angeles, California, Larry joined the U.S. Army in 1967. During his service in Vietnam he was awarded the Air Medal for Heroism (April 9, 1969). Larry retired having attained the rank as a Master Sergeant in 1993. Larry then continued his service working for the Temple V.A. hospital for over a decade.
Larry Joe Ivery was preceded in death by Mary E. Sims (mother), James L. Sims Jr. (father), Leslie D. Ivery (father) and Linda Galbraith (sister).
Larry leaves to cherish in his memory his children, Dannell Ivery, James Ivery (Cindy), and Clifton Ivery; ex-wife, Delores Ivery; grandchildren, William Mumford, Josie Mumford, Lupita Ivery, and Stefan Ivery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his honor to the VFW Foundation www.vfw.org.
Condolences may be left at www.branforddawsonfuneralhome.com