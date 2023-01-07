Larry Don Burleson
Larry Don Burleson, age 79, of Rogers, Texas passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Scott and White Hospital in Temple. Larry was born on September 14, 1943 in Belton, Texas to Troy Roy Burleson and DeAlva Bell-Burleson.
Larry was an active member of Davilla Assembly of God Church, he also attended Church at Temple of Praise Church in Cameron, TX, because to Larry you could never have too much church. One of Larry’s favorite things to do was to sing with the Temple of Praise Band. Larry didn’t just have a song in his heart, he would share his gift with any and everyone. He loved the Lord, that was for sure. Larry started driving a truck in and around Houston area when he was 15 years old, he continued in the trucking industry and driving a truck all over the USA for 54 years before he retired. Larry served in the United States Army as an M.P. and served in Vietnam war. Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing and would wet a hook anytime he got a chance.
Larry is preceded in death by his wife Areable Ann Douglas-Burleson, parents, Troy Roy Burleson and DeAlva Faye Bell-Burleson, step-dad, Billy J. Golden, step-mom, JoAnn Burleson, stepson, Michael Joe Drake, sister, Faye Beth Burleson-McLaughlin
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Louise Burleson-Yates and husband Dennis of Montgomery, son, Donny Burleson and wife Charleen of Richmond, TX, stepson, Tommey Drake and wife Debby of Warsaw, MO, stepdaughters, Sherrye Ann Wilson of Trinity, TX, Kathy Lynn Wilson and husband Jerry of Belton, TX, Debbie Jo Hitt and husband Randy of Belton, TX, brothers, Tommy Burleson and wife Lynda of Troy, TX, Ricky Burleson and wife Debbie of Temple, TX, Randy Burleson and wife JoAnn of Wallisville, TX, sister, Kelly Burleson-Sheppard and husband Sean of Montgomery, TX, brother in law, Joseph McLaughlin of Magnolia, TX, daughter in law, Phyllis Drake of Belton, TX, 30 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Powell, Mikey Drake, Tim Burleson, Trox Burleson, Lonnie Watts and Johnny Watts.
A visitation for Larry will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX. Funeral services will held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM, Temple, TX. Burial will follow at McDowell Cemetery, Belton, TX.
