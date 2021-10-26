Guillermo Menchaca Sr.
On October 20th, 2021, Guillermo Menchaca Sr., loving husband, father of four children and grandfather of four grandchildren, passed away at age 48 in Temple, TX. Guillermo was born on September 26th, 1973, in Laredo, TX. He grew up in Temple, TX where he met his wife, Irene Mungia Menchaca. They married on November 21st, 1989. Together they raised four beautiful and respectful children; Monica, Andrea, Veronica, and Guillermo Menchaca, Jr. He was a family man who was always present for all of his children’s big moments including seeing all four of them walk the stage, walking his daughters down the aisle, and the announcements and birth of his grandkids; Mason, Mylo, Emma, and Gardenia/Guillermo Menchaca III.
Guillermo attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where he was baptized and received communion and confirmation. Guillermo and his wife Irene were married through the Catholic Church in April of 2006. He raised his children to believe in God and pray every single day. Guillermo built his career in the auto industry. In 20+ years, he worked hard to become a very skilled paint and body man. He worked for well-known and local Paint and Body shops including Auto Body Clinic, Mac Haik Collision Center, Temple Collision, and Caliber Collision. He would eventually start his own business, Menchaca Paint and Body. He was passionate about his work, and was an amazing teacher and mentor to many.
Guillermo loved to spend Sundays with his family watching the Dallas Cowboys play, grilling food for his family, camping and fishing, listening to Country and Christian music, playing with his grandkids, watching movies and documentaries with his wife, and working hard nearly every day to build his business, Menchaca Paint and Body. He was a humble man of many passions.
He is survived by his loving wife, Irene Mungia Menchaca; his four children and their spouses, Monica and Ricky A. Martinez, Andrea and Hector J. Garza, Veronica Menchaca, Guillermo Menchaca Jr. and Stacy T. Mendoza; four grandchildren, Mason Guajardo, Mylo Faye Jimenez, Emma Ray Martinez, and Gardenia Mendoza Menchaca/Guillermo Menchaca III; six sisters, Maria Guadalupe Felix, Aurora Felix Mendoza, Rosalinda Felix Carranza, Juana Felix Garcia, Maria Isabel Felix, and Maria Elena Gonzalez; three brothers, Luis Felix, Juan Felix, and Felipe Menchaca. He was preceded in death by his brother Ricardo Morales Felix who passed on December 3, 2020, and his mother Sofia Morales-Santiago who passed on July 15, 2017.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Martinez, Hector Garza, Juan Felix, Jorge Felix, Alexis Felix, and John Medina.
A visitation for Guillermo will be held Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, TX 76504 with recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 PM.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 707 S. 6th St. Temple, TX 76504.
Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, 1873 N. 1st St., Temple, TX 76501.
