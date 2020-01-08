John Russell
November 1, 1939 – December 18, 2019
John Earl Russell, 80, passed away December 18, 2019, at his home in Bertram. He was born in Temple, Texas, on November 1, 1939, to Raymond Aubrey Russell and Katherine Nelverta Williams.
Following high school in Temple, John joined the U.S. Army Reserves and later transferred to the U.S. Air Force where he served four years active duty and four years active reserve as a fireman on a flight line crash crew. Following his military career, John went to work for Commercial Iron Works in Houston as a welder’s shop helper. He moved up into the drafting department at Mosher Steel/Trinity Industries where he became a self-taught structural steel draftsman, checker and squad leader. John’s leisure time was spent with his children, grandchildren, other family and friends. He enjoyed watching Texans football, Precept Bible studies, gardening, photography, listening to music and reading historical books. In 1977, John married, Mary Jo “Jody” Hutto, in Houston. They raised their blended family consisting of Randy Ray and Debra Ruth “Debbie” Russell and Robin Michelle Doyle in Clear Lake City and League City, Texas.
John is survived by his wife of 42 years Jody, son Randy of Cedar Park and daughter Robin of Austin. He is also survived by his five grandchildren Dane Erwin of Temple, Madison Gerlach (Rob) of Seattle, WA, Aubrey Register of Katy, and Chloe and Hayden Register of Austin and three great-grandchildren Arleigha and Amon Erwin of Temple and Callahan Rhea Gerlach of Seattle. John is survived by his brother Melton Russell of Temple along with his daughters, their spouses, children and grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Debbie King.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday January 11, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Bertram with Reverend Gordon Bergstrom officiating.
Memorial contributions in memory of John may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or to any organization or group benefiting dementia patients.
Condolences may be offered to www.clementswilcoxburnet.com.
Paid Obituary