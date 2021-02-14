George Willard Crawford, Jr.
Services for George Willard Crawford, Jr., 69, of Temple will be private. George, Jr. was well known by his nickname “Skipp”. He died Friday, February 5, 2021 at his home in Temple.
Skipp was born on March 2, 1951, to George Willard, Sr., and Florence Lynette (Kattner) Crawford in Kyoto, Japan. He graduated in 1969 from Leilehua High School in Wahiawa, Hawaii. He received an Associate Degree from Temple Junior College.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include a sister, Sandra Souza, and husband, Donald, of Belton, and three brothers, Robert Crawford and wife Christy of Springdale, Arkansas, James Crawford and wife Susan of Bellville, Texas, and Gerald Crawford and wife Cheryl of Morgan’s Point, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Skipp loved life. He especially enjoyed friends, family, photography, art, travel, and the Dallas Cowboys. Traveling with friends across the United States and with family to Devils Den State Park in Arkansas for the annual Crawford Family Reunions were some of his favorites. His entire professional career was spent in the medical field. Skipp was a long time employee at Scott and White Hospital in Temple as an Operating Room Medical Technician. Recently, Skipp completed his medical career at Providence Hospital in Waco. He leaves behind many close friends and loving family. Several commented that he was one of the nicest people they have known.
Dossman Funeral Home is handling arrangements
Paid Obituary