Barbara Ann Maples
Barbara Ann Maples, of Temple, passed from this life during the morning hours of Monday, November 1st, 2021, at Scott & White Hospital. She was born on March 29th, 1951, in Mountain Park, OK to parents Hulen Vaden Mitchell and Viola Virginia Jackson. Barbara married the love of her life Jon Harmon Maples, and they cherished their love for over 40 years.
She moved to Temple in 1976 and began working for TISD and Eckerd’s Drugs. Barbara was a mother to all her children’s friends, and she enjoyed watching them grow up. She would spoil her 3 dogs plenty, and she loved to watch hallmark movies and read her Danielle Steel books. Going to the beach, collecting seashells, seafood, and going to Magnolia Silos were her favorite combination of things. Barbara is known as Mamma Maples to all her family’s friends. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and late husband, as well as her son-in-law and best friend Dustin Merrell.
She is survived by her two daughters, Joni Merrell of Temple, Jami Evans of Locust Grove, GA and husband James; seven grandchildren, Rebecca Evans, Lillian Evans, Sara Evans, Jayden Maples, Jason Maples, Austen Merrell, Joshua Merrell; as well as brothers Sammy Mitchell of Dripping Springs, TX and Richard Mitchell of Wichita Falls, TX.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 6th, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
