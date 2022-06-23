Alice A. Sulak
Alice A. Sulak, age 91, of Temple, Texas passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at a local care center. She was born on January 17, 1931 in Seaton the daughter of Tom and Tracy Motl Sefcik.
A visitation will take place on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5:30pm – 8:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:00am at Seaton Brethren Church 12561 TX-53, Temple, Texas 76501 followed by burial at Seaton Cemetery.
Alice was a lifelong proprietor of Sefcik Hall in Seaton, where she started out helping her father Tom Sefcik with the business and upon his death took over running the business. She was a musician having played the saxophone with “Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5” (formerly Otis Beck & “The Melody Five”) and “Adela and the Music Masters”. She received The Texas Dance Hall Preservation Lifetime Achievement award in 2017 and was featured in many publications for her music and for the dance hall. The city of Temple declared that November 17th to be Alice Sefcik Sulak day. Alice was a talented musician that played various instruments including the accordion, drums and keyboard with many musicians including her house band. She was also a member of SPJST Lodge #47 Seaton.
She is survived by her children, Tommie Sulak and wife Linda of Temple, Steven Sulak and wife Brenda of Grapevine, and Kenny Sulak and wife Irene of Temple, 5 grandchildren, Jonathan Sulak and wife Emily, Alek Sulak, Sterling Sulak, Shelby Beck and husband John, and Shannon Strong and husband Patrick and a great-granddaughter Scout Anna Beck.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Adela Urubek.
Alice’s presence, unique conversations, and respect for all her customers will be greatly missed.
Paid Obituary