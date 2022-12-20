CAMERON — Services for Virginia Ann Cummings Beathard, 76, of Milano will be 11 a.m. today in North Elm Cemetery near Cameron.
Mrs. Beathard died Sunday, Dec. 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 23, 1946, in Cameron to Clarence “Buddy” and Anna Airsman Cummings. She married Bernard Earl Beathard. She worked as an administrative assistant for two Judges and a warden assistant for CCA.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Terry Wade Beathard and Christopher Earl Beathard.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Jay Beathard of Milano and Brandon Beathard of Milano; a brother, David Cummings of Cameron; a sister, Billie Kudlacek of Leander; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.