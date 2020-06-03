Bobby (Bob) Earl Priddy, Sr.
Bobby (Bob) Earl Priddy, Sr. went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020 when he said goodbye here and began his journey to his eternal home. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Roberts Cemetery in Troy with Chris Cannon, Associate Pastor and Paul Malmin officiating. No visitation will be held but you’re welcome to come by Scanio-Harper and pay your respects and sign the register book.
He was born November 29, 1930 to Thomas W. and Mamie L. Priddy in Ferris, Texas in Ellis County. He grew up on the family farm where he learned the value of life, honesty and responsibility. He graduated from Ferris High school in 1950.
He married Bernice Brown in 1951 in Lancaster, TX. The ceremony was performed by his brother, Rev. Raymond Priddy and they celebrated their 69th anniversary on February 3rd of 2020. They raised a son and daughter. The family lived in Lancaster until January, 1975 when Bob and his wife made the move to Troy leaving many friends behind but many new ones were found in Temple and Troy.
He started to work at the Western Auto Distribution Center in the Warehouse and Service Center in Dallas in 1950. In 1975, they moved from Lancaster to Temple, where he continued to work for Western Auto in the warehouse until he retired in 1993 with a total of 43 years of service. He retired to his life on his small farm in Troy where he enjoyed the farm life, his cattle, chickens, other kinds of fowl and critters.
He was a former member of Central Baptist Church in Lancaster where he served as a deacon, Sunday school superintendent and teacher and sang in the choir. He was a current member of First Baptist Church in Troy.
When his journey was completed, he was met by his parents, grandparents, brothers: Everett, Elvyn, Virgil, Weldon, Raymond, Joe and one sister, Margaret Priddy Bartlett. What a glorious reunion.
He is survived by his wife, son, Bobby E. Priddy, Jr. and wife, Judy of Trophy Club, TX, daughter, Connie Priddy of Troy, grandson, Brian Priddy and wife, Laura of Bulverde, TX and granddaughter, Allison Priddy of Trophy Club, two great-grandchildren, Mason Priddy and Daisy Priddy of Bulverde. Also surviving are two brothers, Thomas Priddy of Virginia and Bruce Priddy and wife Mary of Rockwall, sister-in-laws: Mildred Priddy of Red Oak and Judy Nell Priddy of Round Rock and numerous nephews and nieces. Last but not least, his beloved animal family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Singing Men of North Central Texas, c/o Derrel Thompson, Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 6911 W. Boutwell, Temple, Texas 76502 or Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, TX 76504.
He loved his family, friends, church, country and most of all his Lord. He also loved his cats and dogs. He enjoyed raising cattle, chickens, geese, mallard ducks and various other animals on his farm. He enjoyed the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys and attending concerts by the Singing Men of North Central Texas. He enjoyed reading western books and watching John Wayne and Clint Eastwood movies.
Bob: Husband, Daddy, PawPaw, brother, uncle, and friend…..you will be missed.
Until we meet again, we love you.
