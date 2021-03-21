Services for Donald Ferguson, 62, of Temple are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Ferguson died March 3 in Temple.
If you know any next of kin for Mr. Ferguson, please contact the funeral home.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Donald Ferguson, 62, of Temple are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Ferguson died March 3 in Temple.
If you know any next of kin for Mr. Ferguson, please contact the funeral home.