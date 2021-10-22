Services for Andrew “Andy” Cruz Jr., 49, of Conroe and formerly of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Apostolic Faith Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Berry Methvin officiating.
Mr. Cruz died Tuesday, Oct. 5, at a hospital in The Woodlands.
He was born Sept. 30, 1972, to Andrew Cruz Sr. and Mary Moreno Vasquez. He graduated from Rockdale High School. He was employed with Mine Services in Rockdale. He married Nancy Davis on July 25, 2010, in Rockdale.
Survivors include his wife of Conroe; two sons, Alex Cruz and Cory Cruz, both of Deanville; a daughter, Cora Cruz of Rockdale; his mother of Rockdale; and two brothers, John Aldama of Rockdale and Joe Moreno of Houston.