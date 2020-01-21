Lorene Lena Lucko Shelton
Mrs. Lorene Lena Lucko Shelton age 92, of Temple passed away after a short illness on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Visitation was held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Funeral Services were held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in Temple. A private family burial to be held at a later time.
Lorene Lena Lucko was born on July 28, 1927 in Ben Arnold, Texas to her parents, Louis and Hulda (Krause) Lucko. She graduated from Calvert High School in Calvert, Texas. She met Jesse Lloyd Shelton and they married November 7, 1946. This union was blessed with 6 boys and 2 girls, Alfred Lester Shelton, Carolyn Elaine Shelton Eichinger, James Louis Shelton, David Wayne Shelton, Gary Dean Shelton, who proceeded her in death March 27, 1955, Rickie Lynn Shelton, who proceeded her in death March 2, 2017, Patsy Ann Shelton Vrazel, and Robert Allen Shelton, who proceeded her in death January 4, 1966.
Lorene retired from Montgomery Wards in 1991 after 35 years of devoted service to them. After retirement she still went back and helped and trained for several years. After retirement she enjoyed gardening, fishing, sewing, games of 42 dominos, traveling, playing games with her adult children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, cooking for her family. In later years she enjoyed her word search books.
She was proceeded in death not by just her three sons, previously mentioned, but also her husband Jesse May 6, 1998, her parents, and one brother and one daughter in law.
She is survived by her family, Lester and wife Becky Shelton of Temple, Carolyn and husband Jim Eichinger of Cameron, James and wife Carole Shelton of Morgan’s Point, David and wife Jean Shelton of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Patsy and husband JR Vrazel of Buckholts and daughter in law Cheryl Shelton of Temple. Grandchildren Debbie Shelton, Kalin Middleton, Randy Shelton, all of Ft Worth, Lauren and Jessica of Austin, Ryan Shelton of Temple, Charles
and wife Rhonda Eichinger
of Port Lavaca, James and wife Tamera Eichinger of Odom, Corey and wife Lisa Eichinger of Temple, Chrysta and husband Ron Wilson of Temple, Jeff and wife Nicole of Wisconsin, Jonathan and wife Curianne Vrazel of Temple, Kayla and husband J. D.
Sumrall of Cameron, Joshua and wife Megan Vrazel of Buckholts, great-grandchildren, Everett, Madilyn, Spencer and Olivia Wilson, Elle and Carter Shelton, Lauren Eichinger, Eilie and Kenzi Vrazel, Rhylee and Easton Sumrall, Brayden Evans and Jaiton Vrazel, along with 5 additional great-grandchildren which she never met, 3 great-great grandchildren and the 4th on the way, her brother Wilbert (Doodle) Lucko of Cameron, her sister Alice and husband Thomas (Tommy) of Rockdale, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to American Cancer Society, McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
