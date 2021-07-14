Services for Bertha Jean Shores Lewis, 79, of Austin will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Lewis died Saturday, July 10.
She was born April 11, 1942, in Taylor to Robert Lee Shores II and Poshia McBride. She lived in Austin for 25 years. She worked as a customer service associate at Walmart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Golden Lewis; and three sons Golden, Ronnie and Randy.
Survivors include five sons, Gary, Bobby, Eric, Cleveland and Eugene; two sisters, Lillie and Ethel; a brother, Otis; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple in charge of arrangements.