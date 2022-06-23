Alice Marie Pierce
Alice Marie Pierce, 81, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 19, 2022. She made the love of her family known to all even through the challenges of dementia.
Alice was born to parents Raymond Mack Tharp and Lorraine Tharp on May 15, 1941, in Rogers, Texas. Alice joins her husband, Howard, daughter, Tammy, parents, Mack and Lorraine Tharp, brother, Thomas Tharp, and sister Charlene Samson in Heaven. She is survived by many loving family members, including brother, Raymond Tharp, daughters Debby McElroy and Amy Kelley, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Val Verde Baptist Church 1067 FM 2268, Holland, TX 76534 with a graveside service to immediately follow. Flowers may be sent to Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd, Temple, TX 76504. The family requests any donations to go to Forever Families Inc. at https://foreverfamilies.salsalabs.org/inhonorof/index.html
Paid Obituary