Services for Ruby Lee Gandy, 91, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Ron Milne officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Gandy died Tuesday, Oct 20.
She was born June 12, 1929, in Carmine to Hubert Hugo and Ida Martha Jahnz Stiewert. She married Robert Eugene Gandy in Houston on Nov. 4, 1950. They lived in Houston and Pasadena before moving to Temple in 1986. She was a homemaker, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Roger.
Survivors include a son, Robert D. Gandy; a daughter, Robyn South; two sisters, Wilma Boeker and Esther Klatte; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the City of Temple Animal Shelter at 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple TX, 76504.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.