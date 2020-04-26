Terrance “Terry” Miller Mains, age 75, of Temple passed from this life during the early afternoon hours of Thursday, April 23, 2020 at a local nursing home. Born in Atlanta, Ga on the 31st day of August 1944 Terrance was the son of Gwendol and Thelma (Miller) Mains.
At an early age Terry was very well travelled, being a child in a military family he lived the first 13 years of his life in France and Germany. When the family relocated back to the United States they settled in Temple, Texas. In 1962 Terry enlisted in the United States Navy. He was a proud Vietnam Era veteran spending most of his time in the service as a Naval Corpsman until he discharged in 1966 from active duty.
Terry was a man with a passion for photography; he loved to share his prized photos with everyone, even having many of them published in the Temple Daily Telegram and on television with KWTX in Waco. He loved to study the moon and stars, especially the constellations of the midnight sky. Being a highly intelligent man, sometimes his dry sense of humor was hard to pick up on, but he had a very quick wit and a comeback for every occasion. Terry enjoyed playing pool and in his later years he really honed his crossword puzzle skills into a well-tuned strategy. He enjoyed listening to Frederic Chopin and watching the original Star Trek series on television. Terry worked at Texas Hydraulics for over 35 years as a draftsman engineer; he retired from there in 2009.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Kyle Alvin Mains.
Terry leaves behind to cherish his memory his 4 children Kim Allen and husband Joe of Temple, Carolyn Rock and husband David of Round Rock, Michael Mains and wife Nida Fulk of Temple and Sean Mains also of Temple. He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
A private family memorial service will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 29, 2019 at 11 o’clock am. Terry’s ashes will be interred at the Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery in Killeen in the future with another service and military honors.
Terry’s family would also like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Regency Manor Nursing Home for taking wonderful care of Terry during his final days.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.