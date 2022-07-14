Services for Cheryl Dee Vasquez, 74, of Temple are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Vasquez died Tuesday, July 13, at Wellington Place nursing home in Temple.
Updated: July 14, 2022 @ 3:40 am
