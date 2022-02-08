Services for Dennis Alan Augsburger, 74, of Copperas Cove are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.
Mr. Augsburger died Sunday, Feb. 6, at a Copperas Cove nursing home.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
