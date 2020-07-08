Liza Farrow-Gillespie
Born April 7, 1953, in Temple, Texas, Liza Farrow-Gillespie died on July 3, 2020, after a long battle with ovarian cancer, as set out in her book Ovarian Barbarian: A User’s Guide to Stage IV Ovarian Cancer.
Liza is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, Alan C. Farrow-Gillespie, M.D., otherwise known as “the redhead.”
Also left with loving memories of Liza are her mother Wanda Creech Weinblatt of Granbury; her siblings, stepsiblings, and siblings-in-law Jonathan L. Farrow and Gayle Farrow of Temple, Cathy Weinblatt of Dallas, James S. Weinblatt, M.D., and Andrea Weinblatt of Temple, Anne G. Lueck, Ph.D., and W. Allan Lueck of Temple, Claire G. Olson of Weatherford, Jean S. Gillespie of Temple, and Ray C. Gillespie, D.D.S., of Fort Worth. Also surviving are nieces and nephews Stephanie Farrow Durham and DaSean Durham and their sons Liam and A.J. of Granbury, Jonathan Brian Farrow and Leslie Farrow of Temple, Sarah Weinblatt Henderson and Aaron Henderson, M.D., and their sons Caden and Callen, of Niceville, Florida, Matthew Weinblatt and Jessica Weinblatt and their son Graham of Dallas, Benjamin Weinblatt of Houston, Allison G. Lueck of Temple, Alexander G. Olson of Weatherford, Lauren E. Gillespie of Stanford University, Catrina M. Gillespie of Tarleton State University, Grant Richie Gillespie of Fort Worth; and stepmother Fran A. Farrow of Temple and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of the Altenberg and Peoples families. Liza was predeceased in death by her father Sam L. Farrow and by her step-father Jack S. Weinblatt, M.D.
An award-winning attorney, Liza Farrow-Gillespie graduated with honors from The University of Texas School of Law, where she was a member of the Order of the Coif and executive editor of the Texas Law Review. Liza did distinguished service in multiple stints as a briefing attorney and law clerk to the Honorable Barefoot Sanders (deceased). She later co-founded the law firm of Farrow-Gillespie Heath Witter LLP. As managing partner, she oversaw the growth of the firm from just two attorneys to one of the largest certified woman-owned law firms in Dallas.
Before attending law school, Liza worked as a professional musician and singer. She was featured on film soundtracks (including Out of Africa, Brainstorm, and Money Pit), national television specials and series, albums, and numerous national commercials, and she toured nationally and internationally with bands and as a back-up singer for recording artists. She continued to perform even after becoming an attorney, in particular with the Dallas Bar Association’s “Bar None” Show to benefit the Sarah T. Hughes Diversity Scholarships to SMU Dedman School of Law.
From 1998 to 2005, Liza and the redhead took a mid-career break and completed a six-year global sailing circumnavigation on a 54-foot sailboat, crossing three oceans and making landfall on six continents and 55 countries. From pirates to storms to military encounters during the Gulf War, Liza and Alan’s tales of their travels form the basis of her book, A Voyage of Heart and Song, published in January 2018. During the trip, Liza also wrote numerous articles for major national and international sailing magazines.
If asked, Liza would want to be remembered most for having a generous spirit. Liza loved helping people. She was a beloved friend to so many of us, and she will always live on in our hearts. Wherever there is music or laughter, Liza would want to be there.
Private services will be held in celebration of Liza’s life at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas. Liza’s family requests you honor her memory by doing someone an unexpected kindness. Memorial donations may be made to No Child in Pain Foundation for Pediatric Pain Management (of which Liza and Alan are co-founders), or to Children’s Medical Center of Dallas, or to the Dallas Bar Foundation’s “Bar None” Show.
Paid Obituary