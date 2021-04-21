Services for Carl Arthur Mauritz, 85, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church of Temple with the Rev. Michael Snell officiating.
Mr. Mauritz died Feb. 7.
He was born April 22, 1935, in Edgerton, Wis., to Paul Arthur and Geneva Stout Mauritz. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years during the Korean War. He worked as a data collector for IBM, a self-employed tax preparer and as an accountant for the Boy Scouts of America. He was a volunteer with Knights of Columbus, VFW, American Legion, Family Promise and Feed My Sheep. He was a member of First Christian Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Paul C. Mauritz, James B. Mauritz and Edward A. Mauritz; a daughter, Rosalinda Mauritz-Jones; and two sisters, Marilyn Smith and Karen Hettich.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.