Services for Vallie Cabla Chlapek Pritchard, 82, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Seaton Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Amos Jr. officiating.
Mrs. Pritchard died Friday, Dec. 17, at a local care center.
She was born April 17, 1939, in Bell County to Frances Janacek and Jerry Cabla Sr. She lived in the Seaton community and later moved to Temple. She attended Seaton school, and graduated from Rogers High School in 1957. She married Eugene Haisler in 1957. She married J.D. Chlapek in 1982, and he preceded her in death in 1986. She married Robert Pritchard in 1998, and he preceded her in death in 2009. She worked for CenTex Periodicals, Mobil Chemical and in the cafeteria at Temple schools.
Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Haisler Schiller of Salado; two sons, Myron Haisler of Morgan’s Point Resort and Alan Haisler of Franklin; a brother, Henry Cabla of Oscar; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Temple Animal Shelter, 520 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, TX 76504, or to the Bell County Animal Shelter, 2509 S. Loop 121, Belton, TX. 76513.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.