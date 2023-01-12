Services for Katherine Mahan Myers, 92, of Temple, will be private.
Mrs. Myers passed away Saturday, Jan. 7.
She was born Feb. 21, 1930 to Lucille and Walter Mahan in El Dorado, Ark. She graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1952. She married Robert Myers in 1953. She worked as a teacher. She was a member of the Yellow Bird Service Organization at Baylor Scott & White, the Domestic Science Club, and Grace Presbyterian Church. She served on the board of the Helen Scott Saulsbury Day Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Robert A. Myers, and John D. Myers; a daughter, Elizabeth M. Ogden; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S. 57th Street, Temple, TX 76504; Robert E. Myers Lectureship at Baylor Scott & White Foundation, 2401 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76508; or a charity of your choice.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.