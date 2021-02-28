CAMERON — Services for Eugene Joseph “Gene” Vaculin, 69, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Monday at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Marak.
Burial will be in Sts. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery.
Mr. Vaculin died Friday, Feb. 26, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 23, 1951, in Temple to Cyril and Dorothy Vaculin. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron. He married Judy Hyzak on Oct. 6, 1979. He was a farmer and rancher. He served on the Cameron ISD school board, on the ASCS board and the church board for Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Lindsey Vaculin of Cameron, Lacey Abraham of Katy and Lesley Gleason of Franklin; three brothers, Ricky Vaculin of Rockdale, Jimmy Vaculin of Tomball and Tommy Vaculin of Cameron; a sister, Virginia Sapp of Cameron; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.