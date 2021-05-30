Services for John Isler Jr., 71, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Glad Tidings Church in Killeen.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Isler died May 23 at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 12, 1950, in Uniontown, Pa., to John and Sarah Isler. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Roseline Laliene Custodio Olidan on Jan. 20, 2017. He was a prison guard and worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Glad Tidings Church.
Survivors include his wife of Killeen; a son, John Isler of Killeen; and three sisters, Alberta Pallotta of Killeen, Nellie Stewart of Maine and Juanita Perkins of Ohio.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.