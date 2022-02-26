Services for Richard Royce Holleman, 65, of New Braunfels will be held at a later date.
Mr. Holleman died Friday, Feb. 11, at a San Antonio nursing home.
He was born Nov. 16, 1956, in Belton to Vernon D. and Shirley Roberts Holleman. He was a member of St. Luke Episcopal Church in Belton. He graduated from Belton in 1975. He was a member of the Marching 100 Band. He graduated from Central Texas College and attended the University of Texas. He married Donna Kay Ratliff in 1977.
Survivors include his mother; a son, Richard R. Holleman of New Braunfels; a daughter, Christi Eyvonne Holleman of New Braunfels; two brothers, Joel Holleman of Artesia, N.M., and Vernon Douglas Holleman of Temple; and six grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Belton Education Enrichment Foundation, 400 N. Wall St., Belton, TX 76513.
Dossman Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.