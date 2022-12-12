ROCKDALE — Services for Wanda Mardell Cates, 88, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in the Cates Cemetery near Rockdale.
Mrs. Cates died Saturday, Dec. 10, at a Rockdale nursing home.
She was born Nov. 9, 1934, in Beggs, Okla., to Harry and Ida Stubblefield Bell. She married Ernest Cates Sr. on Oct. 16, 1952, in Bentonville, Ark. She was a homemaker and a member of Rockdale Christian Fellowship.
She was preceded in death by a step-grandchild.
Survivors include three sons, Ernie Cates Jr. of Rockdale, Fred Cates of Rockdale and Mark Cates of Tulsa, Okla.; a daughter, Debra Davis of Temple; a sister, Judy Luna of Mounds, Okla.; a brother, Eddie Bell of Salida, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; a step-grandchild; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.