CAMERON — Services for Bene Lara, 82, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Hernandez Cemetery.
Mrs. Lara died Sunday, Oct. 2, at her residence.
She was born March 21, 1940, in Coupland to Raymond and Juanita Robledo Salazar. She married John Lara Jr., and he preceded her in death in 1995. She was a homemaker.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Ruben Salazar; and a daughter, Elsa Horelica.
Survivors include three sons, John Lara III of Temple, David Lara of Caldwell and Jonathan Mario Lara of Cameron; two daughters, Eva L. Crum of Veradale, Wash., and Ruth L. Lara of Cameron; three sisters, Selsa Lara and Lupe Tijeringa, both of Cameron, and Rosa Vasquez of Florida; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.