Mary Ann Wetterman Nobles Wallingford
Mary Ann Wetterman Nobles Wallingford, 88, of Eddy, recently of Temple, passed away Friday, June 23rd, 2023. A Memorial Service will be 10 am, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with Rev. Robyn Ford officiating. There will be a private inurnment at the Eddy Cemetery.
Mary retired from Ralph Wilson Plastics, after a long and successful administration career. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert Wallingford; children, Jackie Wolf; Terry Nobles, Brad Nobles, Doug Wallingford and wife Amy, Susan Jordan; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews
